6 students and night shift worker killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hoskote-Dabaspet highway near Bengaluru

The Hoskote police said the six students left around 3 am for a car ride when the accident occurred.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruFeb 13, 2026 12:22 PM IST
The police said the six students left around 3 am for a car ride when the accident occurred.
Seven people, including six college students, were killed in a multi-vehicle accident involving an SUV in the early hours of Friday near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, six occupants of the SUV and the motorcycle rider died on the spot. They said Gagan, 26, was riding the motorcycle and was returning home after working the night shift. Among the SUV’s occupants, those identified so far are Ashwin, Arhan, Ayan, and Bharath, all junior college students. The police said three more victims are yet to be identified.

The police said the six students left around 3 am for a car ride when the accident occurred.

They said the accident occurred near M Satyavara village on the Hoskote–Dabaspete National Highway. The SUV, which was travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli, allegedly hit a motorcycle from behind at high speed. Following the impact, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a canter truck.

The force of the collision reportedly snapped the canter truck’s axle, causing it to overturn onto the service road. In the ensuing chaos, another car struck the dislodged axle and was briefly caught in the wreckage, leading to a multi-vehicle pile-up. However, no injuries were reported in that vehicle; the canter driver escaped and received minor injuries.

According to the police, six occupants of the SUV and the motorcycle rider died on the spot.

“We have cleared the vehicles and shifted the bodies to the hospital for further procedures. So far, five of the seven have been formally identified: the bike rider and four from the XUV, while the others are yet to be identified. Efforts are underway to determine where they came from and where they were headed. It is also yet to be confirmed whether the driver was intoxicated,” a senior police officer said.

The police said the bodies have been shifted to the Hoskote Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they added.

