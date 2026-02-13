6 students and night shift worker killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hoskote-Dabaspet highway near Bengaluru

The police said the six students left around 3 am for a car ride when the accident occurred. (Express Photo)

Seven people, including six college students, were killed in a multi-vehicle accident involving an SUV in the early hours of Friday near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, six occupants of the SUV and the motorcycle rider died on the spot. They said Gagan, 26, was riding the motorcycle and was returning home after working the night shift. Among the SUV’s occupants, those identified so far are Ashwin, Arhan, Ayan, and Bharath, all junior college students. The police said three more victims are yet to be identified.

