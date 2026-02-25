6-month-old baby’s little finger cut during discharge; nurse and doctor of Bengaluru hospital booked for negligence

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A six-month-old baby allegedly had the upper tip of the little finger chopped off during the discharge process at a private hospital in Bengaluru, prompting its parents to get an FIR registered against the treating doctor, a nurse, and the hospital management on Wednesday.
Balakumar A was admitted to Chinmaya Mission Hospital on February 19 with fever and breathing problems and was under the care of Dr Meenakshi, with nurse Anita on duty.
Around 3 pm on the day of discharge, Tuesday, while the family was at the billing counter completing formalities, Anita allegedly chopped off the upper tip of the baby’s little finger on the left hand while removing the IV drip and cutting the bandage.
“We paid the money at the billing counter and went to the ward for the discharge process. While the nurse, Anita, was removing the dressing, she cut the baby’s little finger on the left hand. This caused the child severe pain and injury,” the FIR quoted the complainants as saying.
Initially, hospital authorities allegedly told the parents that the injury was not serious and would heal on its own because of the baby’s young age. After the parents insisted, the baby was taken to the operating theatre at around 7.30 pm, four and a half hours after the incident, and a splint was applied in the emergency ward.
The baby’s parents, Vijay Kumar G and Priya Darshni, have said the incident caused significant pain and permanent damage, and demanded strict action against those responsible.
The FIR was registered at the Indiranagar police station under section 125(b) (reckless or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety) against the nurse, the treating doctor, and the hospital management.
The police said investigations were underway.
