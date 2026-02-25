6-month-old baby’s little finger cut during discharge; nurse and doctor of Bengaluru hospital booked for negligence

Balakumar A was admitted to Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru on February 19 with fever and breathing problems. (Photo by special arrangement)

A six-month-old baby allegedly had the upper tip of the little finger chopped off during the discharge process at a private hospital in Bengaluru, prompting its parents to get an FIR registered against the treating doctor, a nurse, and the hospital management on Wednesday.

Balakumar A was admitted to Chinmaya Mission Hospital on February 19 with fever and breathing problems and was under the care of Dr Meenakshi, with nurse Anita on duty.

Around 3 pm on the day of discharge, Tuesday, while the family was at the billing counter completing formalities, Anita allegedly chopped off the upper tip of the baby’s little finger on the left hand while removing the IV drip and cutting the bandage.