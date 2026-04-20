6 family members drown in Cauvery river during Urus gathering in Mysuru

The local fishers rescued three members of the family, who are currently receiving treatment (Image generated using AI).

Six people of an extended family, including three children, drowned in the Cauvery river in Karnataka’s Mysuru district Sunday afternoon while attending an Urus event (death anniversary of a Sufi saint), said the police.

The incident happened near Arkeshwara Temple in K R Nagar taluk, Mysuru district. A police officer said the family of 20, including distant relatives, had gathered at Hazrat Khader Lingavali Dargah, located on the banks of the river in Hale Yedathore. One child slipped into the water around 3 pm, and others who rushed in to help were also swept away, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Fatima, 42, and Uzeir, 5, both from Udayagiri, Mysuru; newly-wed couple Mohammed Yasin, 23, and Neha Kausar, 19, from SBR Layout, Bengaluru; Emma Aiman, 13, from Kadugondanahalli, Bengaluru; and Afif Ahmed, 13, from Muslim Block, KR Nagar.