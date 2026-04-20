6 family members drown in Cauvery river during Urus gathering in Mysuru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Six people of an extended family, including three children, drowned in the Cauvery river in Karnataka’s Mysuru district Sunday afternoon while attending an Urus event (death anniversary of a Sufi saint), said the police.
The incident happened near Arkeshwara Temple in K R Nagar taluk, Mysuru district. A police officer said the family of 20, including distant relatives, had gathered at Hazrat Khader Lingavali Dargah, located on the banks of the river in Hale Yedathore. One child slipped into the water around 3 pm, and others who rushed in to help were also swept away, the police said.
The deceased were identified as Fatima, 42, and Uzeir, 5, both from Udayagiri, Mysuru; newly-wed couple Mohammed Yasin, 23, and Neha Kausar, 19, from SBR Layout, Bengaluru; Emma Aiman, 13, from Kadugondanahalli, Bengaluru; and Afif Ahmed, 13, from Muslim Block, KR Nagar.
The local fishers rescued three members, who are currently receiving treatment. “The rescued are Salma Banu, a resident of KR Nagar; Asiya of Mysuru and Zubeda of Bannur,” the officer added.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the incident on X and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each victim.
https://x.com/siddaramaiah/status/2045854278963843523
“It is heartbreaking to learn that six people drowned in the Cauvery River while going for a swim near the Arkeswara Temple in K.R. Nagar, Mysuru. I pray to God that the departed souls attain eternal peace, and that the bereaved family members find the strength to bear the pain of their loss,” he said.
“With humanitarian concern that the lives grieving the loss of family members should not face further hardship from financial challenges, a compensation of 5 lakh rupees each will be provided to the families of the deceased. I wish that those who were rescued in the accident and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital recover swiftly and rejoin their loved ones as soon as possible,” Siddaramaiah added.
Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladangi and K R Nagar police visited the site and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram