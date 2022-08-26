scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

6 deaths in a year: Pothole-linked accident claims another life in Bengaluru

A 44-year-old man died in hospital earlier this week after being injured after falling off his motorcycle due to a pothole at the Herohalli area.

The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on potholes, pulled up the BBMP engineer-in-chief a few months ago over the failure to fill up city potholes. (Representational image)

A sixth road accident death related to potholes on the streets of Bengaluru has been recorded within the span of a year following the death of a 44-year-old man in hospital after a pothole-linked accident a week ago.

The Byadarahalli police in north Bengaluru have registered an FIR over the death of Suprith J, 44, an employee of a private firm, on the basis of a complaint filed by his younger brother Surakshit J, 42.

According to the police complaint, Suprith fell from his motorcycle after hitting a pothole at the Herohalli area in the Vijaynagar sub-division on August 18 and later died in hospital on August 22 due to injuries from the accident. “Suprith was riding his motorcycle when he hit a pothole and lost his balance and crashed suffering head injuries,” says the complaint.

In March this year, a 27-year-old youth, Ashwin, died due to a pothole linked to the negligence of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and locals staged a protest against civic agencies for their negligence at the time.

The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on potholes, pulled up the BBMP engineer-in-chief a few months ago over the failure to fill up city potholes.

Past Incidents

September 17, 2021: S Anandappa (47), a resident of Mallasandra in T Dasarahalli, was heading home and as he came near Hessarghatta Main Road, he failed to recognise the barricades installed and fell into the trench dug by BWSSB.

September 6, 2021: Kurshid Ahmed (75), a resident of Mico Layout who worked in a mosque, and a physically challenged man died after his specially designed three-wheeler scooter fell into a water- filled pothole. The vehicle toppled and fell on Kurshid and he died on the way to the hospital. It was discovered that the road was dug a year ago to install sanitary pipelines and was left unattended. After the incident, BWSSB and BBMP filled the pothole.

November 27, 2021: Azeem Ahmed, a 21-year-old food delivery boy and a resident of Hesaraghatta, died after he lost balance while negotiating a pothole. He was on his two-wheeler and heading towards Hegde Nagar from Thanisandra when the incident took place. The police then arrested BBMP assistant executive engineer Savitha S.

January 30, 2022: 40-year-old Sharmila Prakash, a pillion rider, died after a truck ran over her on Magadi Main Road. The locals blamed potholes and the bad shape of roads as the reason for the accident.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 02:29:22 pm
