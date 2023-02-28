58,000 calls have been received under Tele-Manas

Since its launch in October 2022, the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-Manas) initiative of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has received 58,000 calls from across the country.

The programme includes a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre, and the International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIITB) and National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) providing technical support. The Union government aims to open at least one Tele-Manas Cell in each state and Union territory. Under the programme, Tele-Manas aims to provide free tele-mental health services all over the country, particularly catering to people in remote or under-served areas.

National Science Day celebrations at NIMHANS

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Science Day organised at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Tuesday, Dr Kevin Daniel from the Tele-Manas team told indianexpress.com that video consultations would also be introduced soon. “Presently, calls are open from 8 am to 8 pm on 14416 and there are plans of making it 24×7 as well. Moreover, video consultations will also be introduced. Since there is a stigma attached to mental illness here the calls can be made anonymously. Ideally, for every 1,000 people there should be a psychiatrist but this is not the case presently. We have received 58,000 calls since the launch of Tele-Manas. Most of the calls we get are related to exam distress, relationship issues, substance use and financial stress. There are 20 councillors only in Karnataka who receive the calls. They are trained by NIMHANS.”

At the National Science Day event in NIMHANS, researchers displayed a human brain and explained its functioning. “We are basically explaining to the students how the brain functions. The brain weighs 1.3 kg but we never feel the pressure of carrying something heavy. It is because the brain is suspended in cerebrospinal fluid so we do not feel the weight of the brain. We are also explaining different parts of the brain and why we feel pain, etc. There are 86 billion neurons in the brain. Some of these fascinating facts about the human brain interest the young minds,” said Dr Dhanya CK, a research scholar with NIMHANS.

National Science Day is observed on February 28 every year to commemorate renowned physicist Sir CV Raman’s discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’, which won India’s first Nobel Prize in the field of science. National Science Day is observed on February 28 every year to commemorate renowned physicist Sir CV Raman’s discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’, which won India’s first Nobel Prize in the field of science.

Another research scholar at NIMHANS, Adil Hakkim, explained the importance of nature-based intervention in relaxation. “Post Covid-19, there have been issues of nature deprivation because people were locked behind doors. Here we are giving a simulated nature experience. A picture of nature is pasted on the wall and research says that even looking at a picture of nature makes people relax. This helps in improving the mental well-being of the person,” he said.

NIMHANS director Dr Pratima Murthy said, “We are organising the open science day after two years. In the last couple of years, we could not organise it due to Covid-19. It was great to see a huge turnout of students today. Here, we are acquainting the students about the importance of health and mind. There is joy in learning about mental health… This will make them more sensitive.”

