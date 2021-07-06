58-year-old farmer dead after car of Karnataka Dy CM’s son hits two-wheeler

A farmer in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district succumbed to injuries on Tuesday after the speeding car of Chidanand Savadi, son of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, hit his two-wheeler.

The deceased has been identified as Koodappa Boli (58), a native of Chikkahandagal village. According to the police, the accident took place near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town on Monday.

“The farmer was hit by an MG Hector car which eyewitnesses say was travelling at a high speed before it hit the two-wheeler of the deceased from behind. While the car was said to be returning to Athani in Belagavi from Anjanadri Hills via Vijayapura, the deceased was returning home from his farmland,” an officer from Hungund police station said.

The police added, ” The car was seized and a case has been filed against a person named Hanumantha Singh who, according to eyewitnesses, was driving the car at the time of the accident.”

Chidanand has denied allegations that he was driving the car. “I admit that the car involved in the accident is mine but it was driven by my driver. I was returning home after a trip with his friends and was travelling in a different car which was much ahead of the other. As soon as I was alerted about the accident, I rushed to the spot to help the injured man to the hospital,” he said.

When pointed out by reporters that some people at the spot alleged that Chidanand tried to escape from the spot after damaging the number plate of his car, the minister’s son said, “I have neither threatened any person nor made an attempt to escape from the accident spot. I have also decided to help the family of the deceased on humanitarian grounds.”