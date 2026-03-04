58 schools, one stolen password: The ‘inside job’ that compromised Karnataka’s official education portal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) in Karnataka has filed a police complaint after unknown people illegally accessed his official login credentials and used them to fraudulently approve private school recognitions and renewals.
The incident has been reported in the Vijayapura district between November 16, last year, and January 19. Salimath Veerayya, 52, DDPI, Department of School Education, Vijayapura, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) with the Vijayapura CEN Crime Police Station on February 25.
Using the stolen credentials, the accused carried out 58 unauthorised transactions related to the recognition and renewal of primary and secondary schools, as well as approvals linked to first recognition processes — all without the complainant’s knowledge, the police said.
Veerayya was officially authorised to access the department’s online portal and digital systems using his designated login credentials on the Karnataka School Education Department website. However, unknown individuals illegally obtained and misused his login details without his knowledge to gain access to government digital systems, the police said.
“We suspect that someone within the department who is aware of the credentials has done it rather than the hacker’s involvement,” a police officer said.
Veerayya stated that he never authorised these actions and that the fraudulent activities have caused serious administrative irregularities, compromising the integrity and security of the government’s online systems.
A case has been registered under Sections 316, 318, 336, 338, 340, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 43, 66, 66(C), and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram