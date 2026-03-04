58 schools, one stolen password: The ‘inside job’ that compromised Karnataka’s official education portal

The police suspect that someone within the education department who is aware of the credentials have done malpractice rather than the hacker's involvement.

A Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) in Karnataka has filed a police complaint after unknown people illegally accessed his official login credentials and used them to fraudulently approve private school recognitions and renewals.

The incident has been reported in the Vijayapura district between November 16, last year, and January 19. Salimath Veerayya, 52, DDPI, Department of School Education, Vijayapura, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) with the Vijayapura CEN Crime Police Station on February 25.

Using the stolen credentials, the accused carried out 58 unauthorised transactions related to the recognition and renewal of primary and secondary schools, as well as approvals linked to first recognition processes — all without the complainant’s knowledge, the police said.