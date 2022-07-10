541 pvt PU colleges see zero admissions for 3 yrs in Karnataka

As many as 541 private PU (Pre-university) colleges in Karnataka, including 166 colleges in Bengaluru district, have registered zero admissions in the past three academic years starting from 2019.

About 61 PU colleges in Bengaluru North, 93 colleges in Bengaluru South and 12 colleges in Bengaluru Rural registered zero admissions for the academic years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Shriram, district deputy director of Bengaluru North, believes that many government colleges with good infrastructure have come up in the district, which could be one of the reasons for the low number of admissions in private PU colleges.

“A lot of these private colleges don’t attract admissions because of the lack of infrastructure, high admission fees and inadequate teaching faculty. Moreover, Bengaluru North has seen a surge in a lot of government PU colleges where over 1,000-3,000 students have registered,” adds Shriram.

Anand Raj, district deputy director of Bengaluru South, said: “This year, seven private PU colleges shut in the district owing to less admissions. A lot of these colleges, which registered zero admissions, can apply for renewal of admission process this year. However, the PU board has to take the final call after assessing the college’s infrastructure, teaching, and administration needs.”

However, districts like Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Gadag saw only six colleges each that registered zero admissions. Meanwhile, only three colleges in Uttara Kannada district registered zero admissions in the last three years.