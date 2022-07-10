scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

541 pvt PU colleges see zero admissions for 3 yrs in Karnataka

About 61 PU colleges in Bengaluru North, 93 colleges in Bengaluru South and 12 colleges in Bengaluru Rural registered zero admissions for the academic years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 10, 2022 1:27:59 am
Only three colleges in Uttara Kannada district registered zero admissions in the last three years. (Representational/File)

As many as 541 private PU (Pre-university) colleges in Karnataka, including 166 colleges in Bengaluru district, have registered zero admissions in the past three academic years starting from 2019.

About 61 PU colleges in Bengaluru North, 93 colleges in Bengaluru South and 12 colleges in Bengaluru Rural registered zero admissions for the academic years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Shriram, district deputy director of Bengaluru North, believes that many government colleges with good infrastructure have come up in the district, which could be one of the reasons for the low number of admissions in private PU colleges.

“A lot of these private colleges don’t attract admissions because of the lack of infrastructure, high admission fees and inadequate teaching faculty. Moreover, Bengaluru North has seen a surge in a lot of government PU colleges where over 1,000-3,000 students have registered,” adds Shriram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStaxPremium
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStax
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol

Anand Raj, district deputy director of Bengaluru South, said: “This year, seven private PU colleges shut in the district owing to less admissions. A lot of these colleges, which registered zero admissions, can apply for renewal of admission process this year. However, the PU board has to take the final call after assessing the college’s infrastructure, teaching, and administration needs.”

More from Bangalore

However, districts like Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Gadag saw only six colleges each that registered zero admissions. Meanwhile, only three colleges in Uttara Kannada district registered zero admissions in the last three years.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement