51 properties with tax dues remain unsold in auction: Bengaluru North City Corporation to take over

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The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) will take over 51 properties of tax defaulters that remained unsold during auctions. While the pending property tax on these properties in the Byatarayanapura and Yelahanka zones is Rs 1.37 crore, their government guidance value runs into several crores.
The action is being taken as per the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2025, and under the Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Management Rules, 2024, in cases of non-payment, Pommala Sunil Kumar, BNCC Commissioner, said on Wednesday.
Show-cause notices and demand notices were issued to defaulters, and their details were published on the corporation’s official website. Repeated intimation was given through SMS and by affixing notices at the respective property locations.
The auctions were conducted on February 27, March 6 and March 13. The 51 properties that remained unsold will be deemed as sold to the Corporation at a notified value (in line with the guideline value). From this amount, all pending property tax dues, penalties, interest, and administrative expenses will be fully recovered. Any remaining balance, after adjusting the dues, will be refunded to the property owners through bank transfer, ensuring transparency and fairness. The properties will then be transferred to the Corporation free of encumbrances, and ownership records will be updated accordingly.
In Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC), 42 properties in the Jayanagar zone, with pending property tax of Rs 67,39,329, will be up for auction on Thursday. K N Ramesh, BSCC Commissioner, said that the property owners were informed, and notices were also served. But, as they failed to pay, the properties will be put up for auction.
In Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC), 61 properties with pending taxes of Rs 94,92,503 are set to be auctioned.
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