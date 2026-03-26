51 properties with tax dues remain unsold in auction: Bengaluru North City Corporation to take over

The action is being taken as per the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2025, and under the Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Management Rules, 2024, in cases of non-payment. (This is an AI-generated image for representational purpose)

The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) will take over 51 properties of tax defaulters that remained unsold during auctions. While the pending property tax on these properties in the Byatarayanapura and Yelahanka zones is Rs 1.37 crore, their government guidance value runs into several crores.

The action is being taken as per the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2025, and under the Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Management Rules, 2024, in cases of non-payment, Pommala Sunil Kumar, BNCC Commissioner, said on Wednesday.

Show-cause notices and demand notices were issued to defaulters, and their details were published on the corporation’s official website. Repeated intimation was given through SMS and by affixing notices at the respective property locations.