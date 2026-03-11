‘5 questions on ChatGPT will use up half a litre of water’: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge calls for sustainable data centres

Amid fears about the growth of data centres triggering a water crisis, Karnataka Information Technology/Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge said Wednesday that the state government would frame a sustainable data centre policy.

Kharge told the Assembly that a 1 MW data centre requires 25 million litres of water annually.

“Asking five questions on ChatGPT will use up half a litre of water… However, new technologies are being used to reduce the high water demand. This included using treated water and liquid cooling, among others. So we will have a relook into our existing data centre policy and come up with a sustainable data centre policy,” he said.