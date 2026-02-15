5 men killed as speeding car leaps over divider, rams into KSRTC bus in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Five men died in a road accident near the Chikkabidarakallu flyover in Bengaluru Saturday night as the car they were travelling in jumped a divider, overturned and crashed into a KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction.
According to the police, the accident occurred around 11:30 pm. The car was heading from Tumakuru to Bengaluru when the accident occurred. Four men died on the spot due to the severity of the impact, and the other died in the hospital. The car was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.
The deceased were identified as Harshith, Lalith Kumar, Durgaprasad, Keshav and Dhanush, all in their late teens and early 20s and residents of Doddaballapura, according to the police. They were said to be returning from an outing when the incident took place. The KSRTC bus driver, Kemparaj, filed a complaint with the Madanayakanahalli police.
A few passengers on the bus suffered minor bruises and were transferred to another KSRTC bus. The complaint said the accident occurred near the NICE road junction in the city’s outskirts. It noted that the car jumped over the divider, due to which the driver and three others were killed instantly.
One person was severely injured and was admitted to a private hospital. None of the bus passengers was affected, the complaint said. The police are investigating the case to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
This came days after another accident where seven people, including six college students, were killed in a multi-vehicle crash during the early hours of Friday.
