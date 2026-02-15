5 men killed as speeding car leaps over divider, rams into KSRTC bus in Bengaluru

Five men died in a road accident near the Chikkabidarakallu flyover in Bengaluru Saturday night as the car they were travelling in jumped a divider, overturned and crashed into a KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 11:30 pm. The car was heading from Tumakuru to Bengaluru when the accident occurred. Four men died on the spot due to the severity of the impact, and the other died in the hospital. The car was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.

The deceased were identified as Harshith, Lalith Kumar, Durgaprasad, Keshav and Dhanush, all in their late teens and early 20s and residents of Doddaballapura, according to the police. They were said to be returning from an outing when the incident took place. The KSRTC bus driver, Kemparaj, filed a complaint with the Madanayakanahalli police.