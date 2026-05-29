5 friends returning from Bakrid feast die after tyre burst crash in Karnataka

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Five people died after a car they were travelling in rammed into a parked lorry near Tumkurlahalli Bridge in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Thursday night.
The deceased were identified as Raghu, 40, Rudresh, 36, Pramod, 35, Somashekar, 35, and Mallikarjun.
According to the police, the victims were returning to Challakere after attending a Bakrid feast at a friend’s house in Molakalmuru. The group was travelling in a Tata Indigo car when one of the tyres allegedly burst near a dhaba close to Tumkurlahalli Bridge around 9 pm.
“The driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle after the tyre burst, following which the car crashed into a lorry parked by the roadside. All five occupants died on the spot due to the impact,” a police officer said.
The police said Pramod was a two-time councillor elected from the Janata Dal (Secular) in the Challakere City Municipal Council.
Personnel from the Molakalmuru police station visited the spot after receiving information about the accident. Officials visited the scene and conducted an inspection.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
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