Amid low detection, specialised stations to probe all cybercrimes in Karnataka

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Police have decided that the 43 specialised cybercrime police stations, rather than jurisdictional police stations, will investigate all cybercrime cases in the state.
This follows a high court order and a dispute within police ranks over the poor detection rate for cybercrimes in Karnataka, which ranks 30th in the country—a fact reportedly highlighted in a recent review by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources.
Although cybercrimes make up 32 per cent of total crimes in Karnataka, the detection rate is 18 per cent, according to 2023 National Crime Records Bureau data, which places the state among the worst-performing ones for cybercrime detection.
“Jurisdictional/local Police Stations shall continue to register complaints relating to Cyber Crime/ IT Act cases. However, after registration of FIR, the cases shall be immediately transferred to the concerned Cyber Crime Police Station in the District /City. The concerned Cyber Crime Police Station shall immediately take up the case for investigation,” says an order issued by the state police chief, Dr M A Saleem, on September 11.
Cybercrime cases need “timely preservation and analysis of digital evidence, technical examination of devices and electronic records, coordination with banks/payment intermediaries, telecom service providers, social media platforms and other agencies, besides prompt action for freezing/holding suspected fraudulent transactions,” it states.
The supervision of cybercrime cases will vest with the superintendents of police in the districts and commissioners of police in cities, the order states.
Cybercrimes have surpassed other crimes such as dacoity, robbery, and thefts in the state, where 52,000 cybercrime cases were reported in 2024, the highest in the country.
Cyber Command Centre and court order
The government created a Cyber Command Centre (CCC) last year under the leadership of a DGP-rank officer, Pranab Mohanty, to handle burgeoning cybercrime cases.
The government’s September 2, 2025 order said that cases under the Information Technology Act, the Aadhaar Act, and cases of fraud and cheating exceeding Rs 50 lakh “must be mandatorily registered in cyber crime police stations”.
The Karnataka High Court later called for all cybercrime cases in the state to be handled by 43 cyber police stations. It also noted that jurisdictional police stations are overburdened with traditional policing work.
The court then called for integrating the jurisdictional police stations with the CCC so that all cybercrimes would be brought under a single umbrella.
“If all of what is aforesaid is not complied with, in today’s world, where crimes are faceless, investigations would become baseless,” the court added.
The number of cybercrimes reported in 2021 was 8,396 but grew to over 50,000 in 2025, the court pointed out.
“The graph has climbed steeply, a chilling reminder of the exponential growth of cybercrime. Thus, the CCC is not an option, but an imperative born of necessity,” it stated.
CCC responsible for cybercrime detection
The new order also comes in the wake of a dispute over responsibility for the low cybercrime detection rate.
“The new order makes the CCC responsible for cybercrime detection. However, it is likely to cause hardship to victims of cybercrimes on account of the low count of cyber police stations in the state,” a police source said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram