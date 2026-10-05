Amid low detection, specialised stations to probe all cybercrimes in Karnataka

Cybercrimes have surpassed other crimes such as dacoity, robbery, and thefts in Karnataka. (Representational AI image)

The Karnataka Police have decided that the 43 specialised cybercrime police stations, rather than jurisdictional police stations, will investigate all cybercrime cases in the state.

This follows a high court order and a dispute within police ranks over the poor detection rate for cybercrimes in Karnataka, which ranks 30th in the country—a fact reportedly highlighted in a recent review by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources.

Although cybercrimes make up 32 per cent of total crimes in Karnataka, the detection rate is 18 per cent, according to 2023 National Crime Records Bureau data, which places the state among the worst-performing ones for cybercrime detection.