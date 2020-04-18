42-year old driver youngest COVID-19 death in Karnataka, toll rises to 14

Till date, 19,186 samples, including 1,592 today, have been sent for testing, out of which 384 have tested positive. (Representational Image) Till date, 19,186 samples, including 1,592 today, have been sent for testing, out of which 384 have tested positive. (Representational Image)

A 42-year-old man in Vijaypura was the latest casualty due to Covid-19 in the state, taking the death toll to 14. The deceased is the youngest among the fatalities recorded in Karnataka so far.

“As per what we know, the deceased was working as a driver of P 306 and P 308 who were tested positive on Wednesday. Even though he died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday, his sample was sent for testing as he was a primary contact of those patients. The result was confirmed Covid-19 positive today (April 18),” said S Suresh Kumar, Education Minister and Karnataka’s official spokesperson for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 25 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 384. Excluding 104 discharges and 14 deaths so far, 266 are active cases in the state.

According to health officials, three patients – P 101, P 281, and P 349 – are in Intensive Care Units at designated isolation hospitals in the state.

9 secondary contacts test positive, total rises to 384

Incidentally, nine among the 25 new cases confirmed on Saturday are secondary contacts. The health department claims to have begun testing of secondary contacts – contact persons of primary contacts – on Thursday.

“All 11,400 rapid testing kits that we have received from the Centre have been sent to NIMHANS in Bengaluru. These will be sent to be used in other districts. A committee headed by Dr V Ravi, Senior Professor & Head, Department of Neurovirology, NIMHANS will decide on the distribution of the same considering different factors,” Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (H&FW) said.

Most cases in Mysuru taluk, followed by Bengaluru North, South: War Room Data

Among 41 taluks in the state affected by the pandemic, Mysuru taluk has most Covid-19 positive cases, the latest analysis of the Karnataka war room data by Nodal Officer Munish Moudgil IAS indicated.

The others with the most cases in the list are Bengaluru North (39), Bengaluru South (27), and Nanjangud (27), as on April 17.

While primary contacts (44 per cent) constitute the major source of the infection in Karnataka, travel history (33 per cent), and the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud, Mysuru (9 per cent) have been identified among the others that have led to most cases in the state so far.

Meanwhile, 72.5 per cent of the total patients confirmed of the novel coronavirus infection in the state are males while 24 per cent of the total cases in Karnataka so far were confirmed in patients with ages between 30 and 40.

Covid-19 lockdown relaxation in Karnataka from April 21: CM

Amid lockdown in the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government Saturday announced several relaxation measures. After a meeting held with senior ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the movement of two-wheelers, goods vehicles, and cars (with passes) will be allowed from April 21

“These relaxations, however, will be in places except the 32 containment zones identified in Bengaluru and eight hotspots districts in the state,” Yediyurappa confirmed.

Yediyurappa defends Kumaraswamy, says son’s wedding ‘did not flout lockdown rules’

Defending his political rival and chief ministerial predecessor H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Saturday said that the former CM did not flout lockdown rules during his son’s wedding held on Friday.

“All the necessary permissions were given and the marriage was performed in a simple manner. There is no need to discuss further about it. They had done it well within their limits, not flouting any lockdown rules, for which I congratulate them,” the CM replied to a query raised during a press meet held in Bengaluru.

The wedding had earlier triggered criticism on social media for being organised amid the COVID-19 outbreak and after pictures showed family members blessing the couple without masks and social distancing

