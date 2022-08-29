‘40% commission’: AAP workers erect banner alleging graft on new Bengaluru flyover, detained

Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru were on Monday briefly taken into custody after they installed a banner on the steel flyover at Shivananda Circle in the city alleging that the BJP government pocketed 40 per cent commission while building it. The party workers also cut a cake with the words ‘40 per cent commission’ written on it.

AAP Bengaluru unit chief Mohan Dasari said, “The flyover work started at a cost of Rs 19 crore and it has been completed at an expense of Rs 39 crore after seven years. Even after spending double the actual cost of the flyover, its quality is pathetic. The BJP government has looted the taxpayer’s money by giving a poor-quality flyover.”

೨ ವರ್ಷದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಗಿಬೇಕಿದ್ದ ಶೀವಾನಂದ ಮೇಲ್ಸೇತುವೆ ೫ ವರ್ಷ ಆದ್ರೂ ಮುಗಿದಿಲ್ಲ. ೧೯ ಕೋಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಗಬೇಕಿತ್ತ, ಅರ್ಧಂಬರ್ಧ ಕೆಲಸಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಲೇ ೩೯ ಕೋಟಿ ಖರ್ಚಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ಕೇಳೋ ಹಕ್ಕು, ಪ್ರತಿಭಟಿಸೋ ಹಕ್ಕ ನಮಗಿಲ್ವಾ 5 years and Shivananda flyover is still incomplete and has swallowed more than double its cost! pic.twitter.com/nmmCD4caBf — AAP Bengaluru (@AAPBangalore) August 29, 2022

The flyover, which starts at Shivananda circle and ends near the Race Course Road, had faced opposition from local residents, besides legal hurdles.

“The cost of many projects in Bengaluru has escalated by four times the initial estimate. The BJP government has deliberately delayed the project and helped escalate the cost. People of Bengaluru will teach a lesson to the 40 per cent commission BJP,” Dasari said.

The steel flyover near Shivananda Circle in the central business district of Bengaluru, which took more than five years to complete, was partially opened to the public recently. It, however, drew much criticism soon owing to the bumpy rides on the new structure.

Former IPS officer and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao recently took a ride on the flyover and tweeted, “I traveled on Shivananda Circle Flyover, each joint seemed like a speed breaker, please see for yourself if you don’t believe me. The on road clearance below the flyover is less than specified; buses and trucks will get stuck. We can grin and bear it as none will be held accountable,” his tweet read.

Chitra Venkatesh, a resident, posted, “the great shivananda flyover..bouncy..rickety.. doesn’t ease traffic, but has reduced the pavements on both sides, has eaten away a few crores, any shame left for the govts involved in this work..not to forget their advisors..the trees we lost..we now have a structure we cannot use.”