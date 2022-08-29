scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

‘40% commission’: AAP workers erect banner alleging graft on new Bengaluru flyover, detained

The AAP alleged that the government pocketed 40% of the project cost of the flyover near Shivananda Circle in Bengaluru and built a poor-quality structure. The flyover was partially opened to the public recently.

AAP activists being taken in a police bus during the protest. (Twitter/@AAPBangalore)

Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru were on Monday briefly taken into custody after they installed a banner on the steel flyover at Shivananda Circle in the city alleging that the BJP government pocketed 40 per cent commission while building it. The party workers also cut a cake with the words ‘40 per cent commission’ written on it.

AAP Bengaluru unit chief Mohan Dasari said, “The flyover work started at a cost of Rs 19 crore and it has been completed at an expense of Rs 39 crore after seven years. Even after spending double the actual cost of the flyover, its quality is pathetic. The BJP government has looted the taxpayer’s money by giving a poor-quality flyover.”

The flyover, which starts at Shivananda circle and ends near the Race Course Road, had faced opposition from local residents, besides legal hurdles.

“The cost of many projects in Bengaluru has escalated by four times the initial estimate. The BJP government has deliberately delayed the project and helped escalate the cost. People of Bengaluru will teach a lesson to the 40 per cent commission BJP,” Dasari said.

The steel flyover near Shivananda Circle in the central business district of Bengaluru, which took more than five years to complete, was partially opened to the public recently. It, however, drew much criticism soon owing to the bumpy rides on the new structure.

Also read |Bengaluru: After missing several deadlines, Shivananda flyover likely to open this month

Former IPS officer and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao recently took a ride on the flyover and tweeted, “I traveled on Shivananda Circle Flyover, each joint seemed like a speed breaker, please see for yourself if you don’t believe me. The on road clearance below the flyover is less than specified; buses and trucks will get stuck. We can grin and bear it as none will be held accountable,” his tweet read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...

Chitra Venkatesh, a resident, posted, “the great shivananda flyover..bouncy..rickety.. doesn’t ease traffic, but has reduced the pavements on both sides, has eaten away a few crores, any shame left for the govts involved in this work..not to forget their advisors..the trees we lost..we now have a structure we cannot use.”

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 06:40:24 pm
Next Story

“I won’t lie, it did hurt a bit the way things ended [with Mumbai],” says Aditya Tare, who will now play for Uttarakhand

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

When India pick Pandya & Jadeja in their Playing XI, it’s a virtual Playing 13

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Jio's 5G rollout to begin this Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son
Illegal arms purchase case

HC rejects bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement