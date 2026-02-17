4-year-old boy left in cab reunited in an hour, sleeps through entire rescue operation in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A four-year-old boy who was accidentally left asleep inside a cab in Hennur on Friday night was safely reunited with his family within an hour, through swift coordination by the Bengaluru city police.
Jian Chungi, 4, had accompanied his mother Ginny and five relatives to the ISKCON Temple in the evening. On their return journey, Jian fell asleep in the back seat of the cab booked by his mother. The incident occurred around 8.26 pm, the police said.
Once reaching their apartment in Ponnappa Layout, the family members hurriedly got out and went home, inadvertently leaving the child fast asleep inside the vehicle. Unaware that the boy was still in the car, cab driver Kiran left the location and proceeded to attend to two more pick-ups.
A few minutes later, Ginny realised Jian was missing and recalled that he had been sleeping in the cab. When attempts to contact the cab through the call centre failed, she alerted Namma 112, the state emergency response system.
Upon receiving the alert, Namma 112 personnel immediately informed ASI Manjappa Koppal and Head Constable Satish Kumar, who were on patrol in Hoysala-51. The team reached the apartment within two minutes and began scanning CCTV footage to identify the cab’s registration number.
Using the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) app, the police traced the vehicle owner’s contact details and, through him, got in touch with the driver. By then, Kiran had completed two trips—completely unaware that his youngest passenger was still peacefully asleep in the back seat.
On checking the vehicle, he found Jian sleeping safely. The police instructed the driver not to wake the child and directed him to return to the apartment while monitoring the cab’s movement.
About an hour after the frantic search began, the cab returned, and the boy was handed over to his visibly relieved parents.
In what turned out to be the most remarkable part of the episode, little Jian slept through the entire ordeal—from being left behind, to two additional cab rides, to a city-wide coordination effort—and stirred only after reaching home.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The India AI Summit in Delhi is discussing the impact of AI on jobs, India's AI infrastructure and governance. Ankush Sabharwal, creator of BharatGPT and CEO of CoRover, spoke about the need for AI solutions over building frontier models. He also discussed the challenges of accessing compute. India's shortage of mathematics scholars may pose a long-term challenge for AI development.