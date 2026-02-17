4-year-old boy left in cab reunited in an hour, sleeps through entire rescue operation in Bengaluru

Using the MCCTNS app, the Bengaluru police traced the cab's owner and got in touch with its driver. (File photo)

A four-year-old boy who was accidentally left asleep inside a cab in Hennur on Friday night was safely reunited with his family within an hour, through swift coordination by the Bengaluru city police.

Jian Chungi, 4, had accompanied his mother Ginny and five relatives to the ISKCON Temple in the evening. On their return journey, Jian fell asleep in the back seat of the cab booked by his mother. The incident occurred around 8.26 pm, the police said.

Once reaching their apartment in Ponnappa Layout, the family members hurriedly got out and went home, inadvertently leaving the child fast asleep inside the vehicle. Unaware that the boy was still in the car, cab driver Kiran left the location and proceeded to attend to two more pick-ups.