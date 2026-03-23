Returning to Bengaluru after spending Eid weekend, 4 Kerala men die as bus rams into divider on Karnataka expressway

Four passengers, who were returning to Bengaluru from Kerala after spending the Eid weekend, died when a private bus crashed into a highway divider on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka’s Bengaluru South district in the early hours of Monday.

The accident took place around 4.15 am near Puttappanadoddi in Sankalagere village under Channapatna taluk of Bengaluru South district. The bus, operated by a Kerala-based private agency and travelling from Calicut to Bengaluru, lost control and slammed into the highway fencing with severe force, leaving sections of the vehicle badly mangled.

Two passengers died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital. The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Farhan, 22, Rasheed, 45, Shakeer, 23, and Aditya Suresh, 25, all natives of Kerala who were living in Bengaluru. Two other passengers, Abdul and Alain, both from Kannur in Kerala, sustained critical injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.