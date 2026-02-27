Dramatic 4-hour rescue in Karnataka’s Tumakuru as debt-ridden farmer scales high-tension tower

Karnataka Police said that the farmer was rescued after a 4-hour-long operation by the Tirumani police station officials and personnel from the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services. (Representational picture)

A 45-year-old farmer in Tumakuru district of Karnataka attempted suicide by climbing a 400 KV high-tension power transmission tower on Wednesday, reportedly due to mounting debts, the police said.

The farmer, identified as Gopalappa, was rescued after a nearly four-hour-long operation by the Tirumani police station and personnel from the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of B K Halli village in Nagalamadike hobli of Pavagada taluk in Tumakuru.

According to the police, Gopalappa had been under severe financial stress.

“Our team immediately rushed to the spot along with fire and emergency personnel. Preliminary inquiry suggested that he had borrowed around Rs 6 lakh last year to drill a borewell, which unfortunately did not yield water. He had also taken additional loans for his children’s weddings. He was reportedly unable to repay the amount and was under pressure from moneylenders,” said a police officer.