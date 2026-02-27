Dramatic 4-hour rescue in Karnataka’s Tumakuru as debt-ridden farmer scales high-tension tower

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 45-year-old farmer in Tumakuru district of Karnataka attempted suicide by climbing a 400 KV high-tension power transmission tower on Wednesday, reportedly due to mounting debts, the police said.
The farmer, identified as Gopalappa, was rescued after a nearly four-hour-long operation by the Tirumani police station and personnel from the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services.
The incident occurred on the outskirts of B K Halli village in Nagalamadike hobli of Pavagada taluk in Tumakuru.
According to the police, Gopalappa had been under severe financial stress.
“Our team immediately rushed to the spot along with fire and emergency personnel. Preliminary inquiry suggested that he had borrowed around Rs 6 lakh last year to drill a borewell, which unfortunately did not yield water. He had also taken additional loans for his children’s weddings. He was reportedly unable to repay the amount and was under pressure from moneylenders,” said a police officer.
The police further stated that repeated crop failures over the past few years had worsened his condition. “He has been facing agricultural losses for nearly five years due to inadequate rainfall. The financial burden appears to have pushed him into depression,” the officer said.
The police said that Gopalappa allegedly consumed alcohol before climbing the nearly 120-foot-high transmission tower, and threatened to end his life.
“The rescue operation was challenging because of the height and the live high-tension lines. Fire personnel used safety harness belts, ladders, and rope systems to secure him. Simultaneously, our officers engaged him in conversation to calm him down,” the police officer said.
After sustained counselling and coordinated efforts, the team safely brought him down. “He was rescued without any injuries and shifted for medical examination. Necessary psychological counselling is also being arranged,” the officer said.
The police confirmed that further inquiry is underway, adding that they are verifying the exact circumstances, including the alleged harassment over loans.
