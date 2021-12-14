Bengaluru: 4 held for helping SA traveller fly back from India

Bengaluru Police on Monday arrested four people who allegedly helped a South-African national obtain a fake Covid-19 negative certificate to facilitate his departure.

The 66-year-old, who works for a pharmaceutical firm, tested positive on arrival on November 20. He was supposed to be quarantined at the Shangri La Hotel for 14 days, but left for South Africa on November 27 after showing a Covid-negative report. His samples were later found to be infected with the Omicron variant on December 2. Two employees of a Bengaluru-based laboratory, which issued the negative test report, and two employees of the man’s company were arrested.