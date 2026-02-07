4 from Bengaluru family found dead in Bihar; one victim earlier killed game-addicted nephew

The Nalanda police have contacted the Bengaluru police to gather further background details of the family.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 08:29 PM IST
Preliminary assessment suggests the deaths may have occurred at least two days ago.
Four members of a family from the Soladevanahalli police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru were found dead at a dharamshala in Nalanda district of Bihar on Friday, in what the police said was a suspected case of suicide.

The deceased have been identified as G R Nagaprasad, 50, his mother G R Sumangala, 78, and his sisters Shilpa, 48, and Shrutha, 43. The bodies were found inside a room at the Digambar Jain Dharamshala in Rajgir.

Bharat Soni, District Superintendent of Police, Nalanda, said the room was locked from the inside and had no alternative exit. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, all angles are being examined,” he added.

“Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, ATM cards and other documents were found, through which we identified them as residents of Karnataka. We are coordinating with the Soladevanahalli police,” the SP told reporters.

The incident came to light around 9.30 am on Friday, after the Dharamshala staff alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the room. The police broke open the door and found the bodies of the four victims. Preliminary assessment suggests the deaths may have occurred at least two days earlier. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a forensic team is examining the scene.

Earlier murder case

Nagaprasad was accused of murdering his 14-year-old nephew, Amogh Keerthi, in north Bengaluru in August last year. The police had said the teenager, who was addicted to the online game Free Fire, frequently demanded money from his uncle.

According to the police, Amogh had been living with Nagaprasad for nearly 11 months after his mother, Shilpa, separated from her husband. On August 4, following a heated argument over money, Nagaprasad allegedly killed the boy while he was asleep.

After the incident, Nagaprasad reportedly attempted suicide but survived. He later stayed near Majestic for three days before surrendering at the Soladevanahalli police station on August 7. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, and was later released on bail.

