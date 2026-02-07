4 from Bengaluru family found dead in Bihar; one victim earlier killed game-addicted nephew

Preliminary assessment suggests the deaths may have occurred at least two days ago.

Four members of a family from the Soladevanahalli police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru were found dead at a dharamshala in Nalanda district of Bihar on Friday, in what the police said was a suspected case of suicide.

The deceased have been identified as G R Nagaprasad, 50, his mother G R Sumangala, 78, and his sisters Shilpa, 48, and Shrutha, 43. The bodies were found inside a room at the Digambar Jain Dharamshala in Rajgir.

Bharat Soni, District Superintendent of Police, Nalanda, said the room was locked from the inside and had no alternative exit. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, all angles are being examined,” he added.