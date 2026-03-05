31 students test positive during anti-drug screening drive in West Bengaluru

The police conducted checks in six educational institutions and two hostels in West Bengaluru. (Photo by special arrangement)

Thirty-one students tested positive during a drug screening conducted in educational institutions in the Vijayanagar sub-division of West Bengaluru on Wednesday. This was part of the Sanmitra initiative launched by the Karnataka Police to promote a drug-free society, officials said on Thursday.

The West Division police carried out the screening as part of a statewide crackdown on substance abuse among youth. The initiative aims to curb drug use among students and spread awareness in educational institutions across the state.

As part of the exercise, N-MASS (Narcotics Monitoring, Assistance and Screening System) checks were conducted in six educational institutions and two hostels after obtaining consent and no-objection certificates from their management.