30% work left, GBA chief sets September deadline for Yelahanka flyover completion

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed officials on Saturday to ensure that the Yelahanka flyover project is completed by the end of September.
Speaking during an inspection of various locations within the Bengaluru North City Corporation limits, he said that the 2-km-long flyover on Doddaballapur Main Road has achieved about 70 per cent progress. He instructed officials and contractors to complete the remaining work within the stipulated timeline of September.
The Yelahanka flyover project includes a total of 56 pillars; of these, 51 pillars have been constructed. Out of the 447 segments, 351 have been erected, while 96 are pending. As the road experiences continuous vehicular movement, segment erection work is being carried out only during the night. Rao directed officials to resolve the related issues, accelerate the pace of work, and take appropriate steps to complete the project at the earliest.
Rao also said that the Hennur-Bagalur Road white-topping work would be completed in the next 15 days and would be open for public. He said that on the 5km stretch, white-topping has been completed on 4 km on one side of the road. Work on 1 km will be completed in 15 days, he said. However, white-topping work on the other side is yet to be taken up.
After inspecting a 5-acre Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) land parcel near Hennur Bande, he directed officials to get the land transferred to the city corporation and develop a well-equipped playground by planting saplings around the site and constructing a walking track.
There is a 3-acre BDA land parcel in HBR Layout 1st Stage, which should be transferred to the city corporation, Rao said. He also instructed officials to develop a vending zone for street vendors on the site and create a park in the central portion.
The railway underbridge (RUB) work at Yelahanka has been completed on one side, he said. Work on the other side has been stalled midway due to land acquisition issues, Rao added. He also instructed officials to resolve the railway land-related issues, complete the remaining work at the earliest, and directed that steps be taken to widen the road.
