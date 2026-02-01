30% work left, GBA chief sets September deadline for Yelahanka flyover completion

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed officials on Saturday to ensure that the Yelahanka flyover project is completed by the end of September.

Speaking during an inspection of various locations within the Bengaluru North City Corporation limits, he said that the 2-km-long flyover on Doddaballapur Main Road has achieved about 70 per cent progress. He instructed officials and contractors to complete the remaining work within the stipulated timeline of September.

The Yelahanka flyover project includes a total of 56 pillars; of these, 51 pillars have been constructed. Out of the 447 segments, 351 have been erected, while 96 are pending. As the road experiences continuous vehicular movement, segment erection work is being carried out only during the night. Rao directed officials to resolve the related issues, accelerate the pace of work, and take appropriate steps to complete the project at the earliest.