30% candidates clear Karnataka II PUC supplementary exams

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) in Karnataka on Monday announced the results of the second year Pre-University supplementary examinations held between August 19 and September 3, declaring a pass percentage of 29.91 per cent. Out of 18,413 students who took the examination at 187 centres across Karnataka, 5,507 have cleared the exam while 12,906 students failed.

The supplementary exams were taken by students who were dissatisfied with their performance in the main PUC exams.

As many as 580 students secured distinction (above 85 per cent) while 1,939 got first class (60-85 per cent) and 1,578 students got second class (50-60 per cent) while the remaining 1,410 got third class (below 50 per cent).

A total of 12,452 students from urban areas appeared for the examination out of which 3,564 passed (28.62 per cent) and out of 5,961 students from rural areas, as many as 1,943 (32.59 per cent) cleared it.

The pass percentage was highest in the science stream at 70.83 per cent, followed by arts (32.06 per cent) and commerce (24.98 per cent). Girls outshone boys with a 36.72 pass percentage while boys registered 26.02 per cent.

The supplementary exam was taken by 12,489 students from the Kannada medium of whom 3,962 (31.72 per cent) cleared it, while 1,545 out of 5,924 students from English medium passed the exams.

Since term exams were not conducted for second PUC students in the last academic year due to the pandemic, candidates were assessed on the basis of an evaluation criteria which gave 45 per cent weightage to marks scored in Class X, another 45 per cent to first year PUC marks and 10 per cent weightage to the internal assessment marks of II PUC.

Around seven lakh students had registered for the main II PUC exam in July this year. Exams were conducted in August-September for students who were not satisfied with the marks obtained through the prescribed evaluation criteria.