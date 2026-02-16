3-year-old boy drowns in artificial pool at photo studio near Bengaluru

The boy and his mother, Swathi, residents of Amruthahalli in Bengaluru, went to the studio for a maternity shoot of her friend.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 16, 2026 09:14 AM IST
3-year-old boy drowns in artificial pool at photo studio near BengaluruThe boy and his mother, Swathi, residents of Amruthahalli in Bengaluru, went to the studio for a maternity shoot of her friend.
Make us preferred source on Google

A three-year-old boy drowned in an artificial pond at a studio on the outskirts of Bengaluru Saturday.

According to the police, the accident occurred at The Shire Studio in Giddenahalli, near Madanayakanahalli, at around 2.30 pm.

The boy and his mother, Swathi, residents of Amruthahalli in Bengaluru, went to the studio for a maternity shoot of her friend.

According to a police officer, while Swathi was attending her friend’s photoshoot, the child was roaming around the studio. The officer said that after about 15 minutes without noticing her child, she realised he was missing and began searching for him.

“In the next few minutes, the body of the child was found in an artificial pond inside the studio. The pond had been created for a photoshoot, and neither the mother nor the crew noticed the child. Later, the boy was shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared he was brought dead,” a police officer said.

Swathi’s husband, Charan Raj, is a software engineer and is in the United States on a work trip. “Swathi is in a state of shock and is unable to come to terms with the fact that her son has died. We are waiting for the husband’s arrival for the next procedure,” a police officer said.

The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR) based on the complaint filed by Ramesh Babu, father of Swathi.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
Advertisement