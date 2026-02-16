3-year-old boy drowns in artificial pool at photo studio near Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A three-year-old boy drowned in an artificial pond at a studio on the outskirts of Bengaluru Saturday.
According to the police, the accident occurred at The Shire Studio in Giddenahalli, near Madanayakanahalli, at around 2.30 pm.
The boy and his mother, Swathi, residents of Amruthahalli in Bengaluru, went to the studio for a maternity shoot of her friend.
According to a police officer, while Swathi was attending her friend’s photoshoot, the child was roaming around the studio. The officer said that after about 15 minutes without noticing her child, she realised he was missing and began searching for him.
“In the next few minutes, the body of the child was found in an artificial pond inside the studio. The pond had been created for a photoshoot, and neither the mother nor the crew noticed the child. Later, the boy was shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared he was brought dead,” a police officer said.
Swathi’s husband, Charan Raj, is a software engineer and is in the United States on a work trip. “Swathi is in a state of shock and is unable to come to terms with the fact that her son has died. We are waiting for the husband’s arrival for the next procedure,” a police officer said.
The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR) based on the complaint filed by Ramesh Babu, father of Swathi.
