3 traffic cops in Bengaluru suspended for switching off bodycams, collecting bribes

The suspended personnel have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh G, and constables Prashanth K and Sadik S B.

Three traffic police personnel attached to the High Grounds traffic police station in Bengaluru were suspended on Monday for allegedly collecting bribes from motorists after deliberately switching off their body cameras while on duty.

The action by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West) Anoop Shetty followed an internal inquiry, initiated on March 17, following multiple public complaints.

The suspended personnel have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh G, and constables Prashanth K and Sadik S B.

According to police sources, the trio was posted near the busy Chalukya Circle, where they allegedly stopped vehicles without any visible traffic violations, switched off their body cameras, and demanded cash from motorists. Commuters had complained of harassment and illegal collection of money under the guise of enforcement, prompting the department to order a probe.