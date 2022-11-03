3 sisters drown in attempt to save brother in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district

Three sisters drowned while attempting to save their 14-year-old brother from drowning in a lake at Channahalli Tanda in the Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district of Karnataka Wednesday.

The bodies were fished out by the police with the help of local divers after a four-hour operation, the police said. The deceased were identified as Ashwini (17), Abhishek (14), Kavya (19) and Apoorva (14), all residents of Channahalli Tanda.

Around 12 noon, five siblings were playing near the lake. Abhishek, who was sitting on the bank of the lake, accidentally fell into the water. In a bid to save him, elder sister Ashwini jumped into the lake and Kavya and Apoorva followed her.

Since none of them knew how to swim, all of them drowned, the police said. Vijayanagara superintendent Arun K told The Indian Express that one among the siblings, an eight-year-old, informed the villagers about the incident. When the villagers reached the lake, they saw the clothes lying on the bank of the lake.

Later, the police with the help of local divers managed to recover the bodies after a four-hour-long operation.