scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

3 sisters drown in attempt to save brother in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district

The bodies were fished out by the police with the help of local divers after a four-hour operation, the police said.

The bodies were fished out by the police with the help of local divers after a four-hour operation. (File photo)

Three sisters drowned while attempting to save their 14-year-old brother from drowning in a lake at Channahalli Tanda in the Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district of Karnataka Wednesday.

The bodies were fished out by the police with the help of local divers after a four-hour operation, the police said. The deceased were identified as Ashwini (17), Abhishek (14), Kavya (19) and Apoorva (14), all residents of Channahalli Tanda.

Around 12 noon, five siblings were playing near the lake. Abhishek, who was sitting on the bank of the lake, accidentally fell into the water. In a bid to save him, elder sister Ashwini jumped into the lake and Kavya and Apoorva followed her.

Since none of them knew how to swim, all of them drowned, the police said. Vijayanagara superintendent Arun K told The Indian Express that one among the siblings, an eight-year-old, informed the villagers about the incident. When the villagers reached the lake, they saw the clothes lying on the bank of the lake.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
More from Bangalore

Later, the police with the help of local divers managed to recover the bodies after a four-hour-long operation.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 07:47:07 pm
Next Story

Couple fills pothole on Bengaluru road after narrowly ‘escaping death’, video goes viral

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement