Coffee row at Bengaluru airport: 3 policemen suspended after ‘midnight assault’ on canteen staff

The injured workers were later taken to Devanahalli Hospital for treatment.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Thursday suspended three police personnel attached to the KIA police station for allegedly assaulting staff at a canteen inside Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) early on Wednesday.

According to the FIR registered on February 11, the suspended personnel, identified as Gangaraju, Balappa, and Kumar, had visited the canteen located in the hostel area near the airport at around 12.30 am and asked to be served coffee.

As per the complaint filed by Ajith Kumar, canteen manager at Alma Billing, airport workers are provided breakfast and refreshments at discounted rates as they work round the clock. However, tokens must be purchased before food or beverages are served.