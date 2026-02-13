Coffee row at Bengaluru airport: 3 policemen suspended after ‘midnight assault’ on canteen staff

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Thursday suspended three police personnel attached to the KIA police station for allegedly assaulting staff at a canteen inside Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) early on Wednesday.
According to the FIR registered on February 11, the suspended personnel, identified as Gangaraju, Balappa, and Kumar, had visited the canteen located in the hostel area near the airport at around 12.30 am and asked to be served coffee.
As per the complaint filed by Ajith Kumar, canteen manager at Alma Billing, airport workers are provided breakfast and refreshments at discounted rates as they work round the clock. However, tokens must be purchased before food or beverages are served.
The complainant stated that due to language difficulties, a Hindi-speaking staff member informed the officers that a coffee token was required before serving. This reportedly angered one of the officers, Gangaraju, who allegedly questioned why he should take a token and began verbally abusing the staff.
The FIR further alleges that Gangaraju wrongfully restrained a worker and punched him on the face and shoulder, causing pain and injuries. When other staff members, Rajesh and Dildar, intervened to rescue their colleague, they too were allegedly assaulted and threatened.
The complaint also states that the police personnel allegedly attempted to forcibly close the hotel gate, created a disturbance inside the premises, and intimidated staff members, causing fear among customers present at the time. The incident allegedly led to disruption of business and financial loss.
The injured workers were later taken to Devanahalli Hospital for treatment.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the three personnel under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (rash and negligent act endangering human life), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following the registration of the FIR, the police commissioner ordered their suspension pending further inquiry.
