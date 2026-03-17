‘3 minutes from tragedy’: How a Bengaluru cop navigated peak traffic to save a delivery partner from railway tracks

An alert citizen and a police constable’s speed ride during the peak evening-hour traffic in Bengaluru helped rescue a 38-year-old delivery partner, who was attempting to end his life on the railway tracks on Monday.

The incident was reported near the RMZ Galleria Residences apartment in Yelahanka.

Immediately after receiving the alert around 5.30 pm, Sridhar Murthy, a head constable attached to Yelahanka police limits, sped through his motorcycle through the heavy traffic criss-crossing the bylanes, reached the location behind the RMZ Galleria residence, and pulled out the man from the tracks, saving his life by a whisker.

“I pulled him off the tracks and tried to console him. A train passed by just after I rescued him. If I had arrived three minutes later, I don’t think he would have survived,” Murthy told The Indian Express.