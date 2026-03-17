‘3 minutes from tragedy’: How a Bengaluru cop navigated peak traffic to save a delivery partner from railway tracks

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An alert citizen and a police constable’s speed ride during the peak evening-hour traffic in Bengaluru helped rescue a 38-year-old delivery partner, who was attempting to end his life on the railway tracks on Monday.
The incident was reported near the RMZ Galleria Residences apartment in Yelahanka.
Immediately after receiving the alert around 5.30 pm, Sridhar Murthy, a head constable attached to Yelahanka police limits, sped through his motorcycle through the heavy traffic criss-crossing the bylanes, reached the location behind the RMZ Galleria residence, and pulled out the man from the tracks, saving his life by a whisker.
“I pulled him off the tracks and tried to console him. A train passed by just after I rescued him. If I had arrived three minutes later, I don’t think he would have survived,” Murthy told The Indian Express.
According to police reports, a resident of the apartment observed the man preparing to lie down on the tracks while he was on a balcony attending a phone call. “From the 24th floor, I could see him lying down on the tracks. I immediately alerted the 112 police emergency service,” said the resident, who wished to remain anonymous.
At that time, Murthy was on patrol on his motorcycle and was approximately 2.5 kilometers away from the scene.
“I received the alert from the control room at around 5.30 pm. They also shared the resident’s contact number with me. I spoke to him, and he guided me to the address while helping me avoid traffic signals to reach quickly,” he explained.
Murthy mentioned that the victim was living separately from his wife and son. “He had started a business with friends, investing Rs 28 lakh, but incurred significant losses. To manage his payments, he took additional loans, resulting in nearly Rs 1 crore in debt, and he had recently been receiving calls from recovery agents. We have provided him with counseling and referred him to additional support services,” Murthy said.
G K Mithun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) on X hailed Sridhar Murthy was his prompt response which saved a life.
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