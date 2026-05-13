3 Karnataka PU college faculty members get bail in CET sacred thread removal case

The court stated that if such incidents arising out of misunderstanding or lack of proper awareness are dealt with in an excessive manner, it may create an atmosphere of fear among the K-CET authorities.

A local court in Bengaluru has granted bail to the three faculty members of Krupanidhi Pre-University College who were arrested for allegedly forcing three students to remove their sacred thread (Janeu/Yajnopaveetha) while appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) on April 23.

The civil court on May 11 granted bail to Saritha, 39, Girijamma, 50, and Sudhakar, 30, who had allegedly forced the students to remove their sacred thread before entering the examination hall at the institution in Koramangala, a clear violation of the instructions.

Judge Raghavendra S Channabasappa while granting the bail on May 11, in the order said, “Considering the future implications, if such incidents arising out of misunderstanding or lack of proper awareness are dealt with in an excessive manner, it may create an atmosphere of fear among the K-CET authorities and staff in the coming days. It may also result in officials being placed under pressure and fear while conducting examinations, thereby affecting the smooth and fair conduct of the examination process. Further, for such a comparatively minor issue,