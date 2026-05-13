3 Karnataka PU college faculty members get bail in CET sacred thread removal case

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A local court in Bengaluru has granted bail to the three faculty members of Krupanidhi Pre-University College who were arrested for allegedly forcing three students to remove their sacred thread (Janeu/Yajnopaveetha) while appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) on April 23.
The civil court on May 11 granted bail to Saritha, 39, Girijamma, 50, and Sudhakar, 30, who had allegedly forced the students to remove their sacred thread before entering the examination hall at the institution in Koramangala, a clear violation of the instructions.
Judge Raghavendra S Channabasappa while granting the bail on May 11, in the order said, “Considering the future implications, if such incidents arising out of misunderstanding or lack of proper awareness are dealt with in an excessive manner, it may create an atmosphere of fear among the K-CET authorities and staff in the coming days. It may also result in officials being placed under pressure and fear while conducting examinations, thereby affecting the smooth and fair conduct of the examination process. Further, for such a comparatively minor issue,
keeping the accused persons in jail for several days without there being any allegation of physical violence or serious misconduct, and sending
them to judicial custody in undue haste without considering alternative measures, would not be proper or justified.”
The committee set up by the Bengaluru urban district administration to look into the matter reported that the accused staff had intentionally made the students remove the sacred thread. The faculties were suspended, and Krupanidhi PU College was debarred from conducting such examinations in the future.
Jagadeesha G, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district, had said, “Prima facie, it looks like the staff’s act was intentional. While the dress code training was provided and informed, it has happened. There were around 700 examination centres across Karnataka, and no such incident has happened anywhere. The report states that it was a deliberate act.”
The Madiwala police have booked a case under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 302 (intentionally wounding religious feelings through words, sounds, gestures, or objects) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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