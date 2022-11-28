3 JMB cadre sentenced to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment for robberies in Bengaluru

A special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court in Bengaluru has convicted three persons linked to the Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) for a series of robberies carried out in Bengaluru in 2020 for raising funds for terrorist activities.

Najir Sheikh alias Sohail, 25; Habibur Rahaman SK alias Hussain, 28; and Mosaraf Hossain alias Moosa, 22 – all of whom hail from West Bengal, have been sentenced to a prison term of seven years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of terrorism under the UAPA and dacoity under the Indian Penal Code in two separate cases registered in Bengaluru in 2020.

The three men were convicted and sentenced Monday after they pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them. The men said they had already been in prison for 3.5 years and sought leniency from the court by saying they were misled into committing crimes.

“The period of detention undergone by accused in judicial custody shall be set off against the term of imprisonment imposed on them as provided under section 428 of the Cr.PC,” said the special court for terrorism cases.

The dacoity cases linked to the alleged members of the JMB were transferred to the NIA and registered in April 2020. According to the NIA, the cases of dacoity involving the JMB members were part of a conspiracy hatched in 2018 to raise funds “for the cause of the JMB on the pretext of ‘Maal-e-Ganimat’”.

The JMB members committed dacoities in four places in Bengaluru from February 2018-April 2018 as part of the efforts to use stolen property to fund terrorist activities.

In the first case which occurred on February 27, 2018, the gang committed a dacoity at a house at KR Puram in Bengaluru and decamped with gold jewellery, laptops, cameras, and cash. The case was transferred to the NIA on March 31, 2020, after links emerged with a few other dacoities.

On March 15, 2018, the JMB cadre committed a second dacoity at Attibele Town on the outskirts of Bengaluru and robbed gold jewellery and cash. On March 19, 2018, a dacoity occurred at a house in Hegde Nagar, Bengaluru, and on April 24, 2018, a dacoity was reported from another home in Attibele.