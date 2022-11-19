3 engineering students booked in Bengaluru for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Three engineering students of a private college in Bengaluru were booked for allegedly shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans during a cultural festival held at the college Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya Ravichandra, all engineering students of a college in Marathahalli in Bengaluru. The incident came to light when the video of these students shouting pro-Pakistan slogans went viral on WhatsApp and other platforms.

When the trio raised the slogans, some of the students caught them and beat them and made them shout ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Karnataka Mathe’ before they were let off, said the police.

According to police sources, they initiated a suo moto case and booked the accused under Sections 153 (provoking to cause rioting) and 505 (public mischief) and have let off the students on station bail. A police official said the students did not have ill intentions or any agenda. During the interrogation, the students admitted that they had raised the slogans without any malafide intention, just for fun.