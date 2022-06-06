Three die in Karnataka’s Raichur after drinking contaminated water

Three people have died and more than 60, including 23 children, were hospitalised after allegedly drinking contaminated water over the last week in Karnataka’s Raichur town, according to locals and officials Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Mallamma, Noor Mohammed, who died on Sunday, and Noor Gafar and many who complained of vomiting and diarrhoea were admitted to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The superintendent of RIMS Dr Bhaskar said that at least 62 people have been admitted to their institute in the last week.

According to local residents, drinking water is supplied to homes in all the 35 wards of the town from the Rampuru reservoir. They alleged that many people have been admitted to the hospital and have died due to dehydration in the past 10 days.

Local health officials said the pipe supplying water is suspected to have been linked with drain water which might have led to the incidents. However, the town municipality is yet to confirm whether it happened due to contaminated water.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced Rs 5 lakh solatium each for the families of the three people who allegedly died after consuming contaminated water. Speaking to the media, Bommai said that the state government has taken the case seriously.

The Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KWSSB) chief engineer has been ordered to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and submit a report and the Raichur deputy commissioner has been instructed to test the samples of drinking water in every ward of the town, said Bommai. A police investigation will also be conducted by the deputy superintendent to ascertain whether there were any lapses on part of the officials, the chief minister also said. Action would be taken against those responsible if any lapses were found, added Bommai.

Local organisations have expressed their anger toward Raichur Municipality and the town is observing a shutdown.

In October last year, six people of the Makarabbi village of the Vijayanagar district died after drinking contaminated water.