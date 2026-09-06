3-billion-year-old Lalbagh rock at risk from proposed Hebbal tunnel, warns GSI

The ancient Peninsular Gneiss rock formation is over 3 billion years old and classified as a Geological Monument. (File Photo)

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has informed the Karnataka High Court that the proposed 16.7-km-long Hebbal underground tunnel might pose a risk to the three-billion-year-old Peninsular Gneiss rock formation inside the Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru.

The GSI made the claim Thursday in a report submitted before the Karnataka High Court in connection with the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by actor-activist Prakash Belawadi challenging the proposed tunnel.

The Central government body said it analysed the Detailed Project Report and claimed that shafts for Tunnel Boring Machines will have to be dug near the ancient rock formation.

The GSI thereafter warned that the resulting vibration and stress redistribution could risk inducing new fractures or widening existing ones in the ancient rock mass.