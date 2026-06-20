3 arrested for posting AI-generated obscene images of Kannada actor Rukmani Vasanth

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The Karnataka cybercrime police unit has arrested three people for posting AI-generated images of Kannada film actress Rukmani Vasanth on social media.
The three persons have been identified as Ravi Kumar G, 24, from the Bagalkot region in north Karnataka, Chandrakanth Gowda, 33, a native of Shivamogga residing in Bengaluru, and Ranjith R, 25, a resident of Bengaluru.
The actress, best known for her recent lead role in the popular Kannada film franchise Kantara 2, approached the cybercrime police 10 days ago.
“During the course of investigation, it was found that objectionable images and videos created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology had been circulated on social media with the intention of portraying the complainant in a derogatory manner,” Pranab Mohanty, Director-General of Police of the Karnataka CID and cyber crime unit, said on Friday.
“Such acts caused harm to her reputation and personal privacy, subjected her to mental harassment, and misrepresented her before the public,” the officer said.
The Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police Station had registered a complaint under the Information Technology Act, 2000, sections for identity theft, wrongful depiction of a person, violation of privacy, transmission of obscene and sexually explicit material, as well as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for sexual harassment, insulting the modesty of a woman, obscenity, forgery, and intimidation.
“To trace the accused persons, a special team was constituted, and an investigation was undertaken. Based on the evidence collected, the accused persons were apprehended. Three mobile phones used in the commission of the offence were seized from their possession,” the DGP said.
The police arrested the three suspects and sent them to judicial custody this week using technical evidence on the online posting and origin of the messages.
In recent days, several actors in the Kannada film industry have complained of being portrayed in a poor light online with AI and morphed content. Veteran Kannada actor Dodanna has recently filed a police complaint in Bengaluru over tribute videos circulating online with the misinformation that he was dead.
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