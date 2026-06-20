3 arrested for posting AI-generated obscene images of Kannada actor Rukmani Vasanth

The actress, best known for her recent lead role in the popular Kannada film franchise Kantara 2, approached the cybercrime police 10 days ago.

The Karnataka cybercrime police unit has arrested three people for posting AI-generated images of Kannada film actress Rukmani Vasanth on social media.

The three persons have been identified as Ravi Kumar G, 24, from the Bagalkot region in north Karnataka, Chandrakanth Gowda, 33, a native of Shivamogga residing in Bengaluru, and Ranjith R, 25, a resident of Bengaluru.

The actress, best known for her recent lead role in the popular Kannada film franchise Kantara 2, approached the cybercrime police 10 days ago.

“During the course of investigation, it was found that objectionable images and videos created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology had been circulated on social media with the intention of portraying the complainant in a derogatory manner,” Pranab Mohanty, Director-General of Police of the Karnataka CID and cyber crime unit, said on Friday.