Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
3 Andhra Pradesh men held in Bengaluru physiotherapist’s murder case

The accused have been identified as B Veeranjaneyulu, S Govardhan, and N Buddappa, who are all self-employed and residents of Yelahanka and Andhra Pradesh.

karnatakaAccording to a source, the police had discovered an unidentified dead body which was later identified by Sridhar's brother Prasad. (Representational)
Bengaluru city police arrested three men on Tuesday on charges of killing a 32-year-old physiotherapist last month and attempting to burn the body. The deceased, K Sridhar, was found dead near Ganigarahalli in Soladevanahalli, northwest Bengaluru, on February 7. His younger brother had filed a missing person complaint with the city police on February 4.

The accused have been identified as B Veeranjaneyulu, S Govardhan, and N Buddappa, who are all self-employed and residents of Yelahanka and Andhra Pradesh. According to preliminary investigations, Veeranjaneyulu and Sridhar had a dispute last year over monetary issues. Since then, the animosity between them had grown, the police said.

On the evening of February 4, Buddappa and Govardhan took Sridhar to a bar, where they consumed alcohol before taking him to Ganigaranahalli, claiming to know a house owner who wanted to rent out his premises. Veeranjaneyulu joined them at the spot, and the three of them allegedly slit Sridhar’s throat.

The investigating officer stated that Veeranjaneyulu lost his cool when Sridhar abused him during their previous altercation, and since then, he had been looking for an opportunity to seek revenge. The trio was caught by the police and charged with murder and destruction of evidence.

According to a source, the police had discovered an unidentified dead body which was later identified by Sridhar’s brother Prasad. When the police checked Sridhar’s call records, they learned that Veeranjaneyulu was the person who had last contacted him. Veeranjaneyulu had called Sridhar to his residence and they had partied, the source said. When the situation escalated, they killed Sridhar and later tried to burn his body, the source added.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 22:42 IST
