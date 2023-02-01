3.5-year-old raped and killed by mother’s boyfriend in Bengaluru

A 3.5-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a 26-year-old man in Bengaluru on Monday evening. The police said they have arrested the man who was in a relationship with the victim’s mother.

The mother of the victim, who had separated from her husband, recently befriended the accused. The man used to live at her place.

The police said the accused, who was addicted to alcohol, allegedly raped the girl and killed her on the spot. When the mother reached home after work in the evening, she found her daughter unconscious. She along with the man then took the girl to a nearby hospital where doctors declared she was dead.

When the woman questioned the man over her daughter’s death, he hit her. After that, hospital authorities called the police who took him into custody.

The police suspected the girl had been assaulted as there were external wounds on her body. Officials said, during questioning, the man confessed to raping and murdering the girl.

DCP (South) P Krishnakanth said a case has been registered under sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.