26 injured as KSRTC bus rams into metro rail pillar in Bengaluru

As many as 26 passengers were injured after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus met with an accident around 1.30 am on Monday in Kengeri, Bengaluru, the police said.

A case has been registered at Kengeri police station. The driver, Venkatarama, has sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to a hospital along with the injured passengers, officers added.

According to senior KSRTC officials, the bus was travelling from Madikeri and had 45 passengers on board. “The driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into the metro rail pillar near the Bangalore University gate. The condition of five people is serious. They have been admitted to a private hospital and are under treatment,” an official with the transport corporation told The Indian Express.

“The driver has 13 years of experience and has no history of accidents,” the official added. The bus belongs to KR Nagara depot under Mysuru division, he said.