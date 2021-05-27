Karnataka Covid wrap: 24,214 new cases, 476 deaths in state; Mysuru hospital to start Covaxin trials on kids

The Karnataka government on Thursday began vaccination of street vendors and metro construction workers on a priority basis.

Karnataka reported 24,214 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday while the state recorded 31,459 recoveries and 476 deaths. Bengaluru Urban reported 5,949 cases, while the city saw 6,643 discharges and 273 deaths. As of May 27 evening, cumulatively 25,23,998 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 27,405 deaths and 20,94,369 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Active cases stood at 4,02,203. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 17.59 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.96 per cent.

Ballari accounted for 22 deaths, Mysuru (18), Belagavi and Dharwad (15), Tumakuru (14), Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada (13), followed by others. Mysuru logged 2,240 new cases, Hassan 1,505, Tumakuru 1,219, Belagavi 1,147, Udupi 905, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,43,878 infections followed by Mysuru 1,36,688 and Tumakuru 99,358. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 9,25,066 discharges, followed by Mysuru 1,18,387 and Tumakuru 83,376.

Over 2,91,98,945 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,37,643 were tested on Thursday alone.

Karnataka offers jobs to kin of 130 teachers who died of Covid

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday handed over compassionate appointment orders to relatives of teachers who died due to Coronavirus and other diseases during their service.

Handing over copies of the appointment order to 130 persons, Kumar said their death has caused immense damage to the education department.

Street vendors and metro construction workers vaccinated on priority

Metro construction workers were also given jabs, according to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials. Metro construction workers were identified as frontline workers by the government recently.

Mysuru hospital to commence Covaxin trials on kids

State government-run Cheluvamba hospital in Mysuru and a part of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) will soon commence Covaxin clinical trials among children and young adults in the age group of two to 18 years.

Recently MMCRI’s human ethical committee had granted approval for the trial.

Cheluvamba hospital is one of five sites selected for the trial in the state, said CP Nanjaraj, dean and director of the institute. “It’s the only hospital in Karnataka selected for pediatric trials of the Covid-19 vaccine, ” he added.