Wednesday, June 22, 2022
24-year-old murdered by friend over Rs 50

Shivamadhu allegedly took Rs 50 from Shanthakumar’s pocket and this angered the latter, police said. The two got into a fight and Shanthakumar killed Shivamadhu by stabbing him twice in the chest.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
June 22, 2022 10:09:41 am
Image for representational purpose. (Express file photo)

A 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend after a fight over Rs 50 in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Shivamadhu, a resident of Laggere, and named the accused as Shanthakumar, a resident of Jai Maruthi Nagar in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.15 pm near Kurubarahalli Circle. Shivamadhu allegedly took Rs 50 from Shanthakumar’s pocket and this angered the latter, police said. The two got into a fight and Shanthakumar killed Shivamadhu by stabbing him twice in the chest before fleeing the spot, police added. Shivamadhu was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Shivamadhu’s brother Siddaraju filed a police complaint after he learnt about the murder from his brother’s friend.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil said that the Basaveshwaranagar police have registered a murder case and are on the lookout for the accused.

