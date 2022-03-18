Over 2,200 fire incidents reported in Karnataka forests in Jan, Feb

As many as 2,262 fire incidents have been reported in the forests of Karnataka in January and February this year, slightly lesser than the 2,323 fire incidents reported during the same period last year.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests Prabhash Chandra Ray said that to control such blazes, the forest department creates fire lines at sensitive areas so that the fire does not spread further. “The fire lines which were created earlier are also maintained. We engage fire watchers and set up fire protection camps,” he said.

“Besides, the department receives fire alert data which is sent directly to the forest staffers on their mobile numbers. Based on the input, the staffers reach the location and give feedback on the action taken. If the fire is noticed outside the boundary of the forest, the same feedback will be shared and if it is found within the forest, they extinguish it and share photos of the action taken,” he told The Indian Express. The department received 4,234 fire alerts in January and February through satellite images.

Ray said most fire incidents are man-made. “The people living in the area have cattle and they are dependent on the forest. To stimulate the growth of fresh shoots, they set fire to a spot. When the weather is too hot, it may cause the blaze to spread,” he added.

Senior officials within the forest department pointed out that fire watchers have not been paid remuneration for four months in a row. “The fire watchers on daily wages are yet to receive their pay. How can we expect them to perform the task? They have been protesting. For the past several months we have been diverting funds to provide ration to them,” a senior official said.

Principal chief conservator of forests Vijaykumar Gogi, however, said the fire watchers will be paid their dues in a few days. “The process of transfer of funds has been shifted to a new platform. The central government has allocated the funds. They will receive the salary soon.”