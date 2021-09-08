21 per cent of over 7 lakh surveyed got both Covid vaccine jabs: BBMP

Of the over seven lakh people surveyed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 21 per cent have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and 62 per cent had received at least one dose as of September 5.

Under BBMP’s Palike Vaidyaru Nimma Manege (doctors at your doorstep) initiative, health officials visited 2,48,280 households and took inputs from 7,11,648 people in the last three weeks. Bengaluru has a population of around one crore.

The survey found that around three per cent of those surveyed (22,362) in the city had been previously Covid-19 positive. Among the 57,528 who reported co-morbidities, 50.8 per cent had diabetes, 35.82 per cent blood pressure, 2.48 per cent heart-related diseases, and 2.99 per cent thyroid illnesses.

As per the official BBMP data, over one crore doses (first and the second dose combined) have been administered in the city. The survey found that 4,39,777 (62 per cent) had taken the first dose of the vaccine while 1,67,081(21 per cent) had taken the second dose.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said that the survey has achieved 90 per cent of the target and will be completed soon.

The door to door survey was launched on August 16 with a target to reach every household and collect health-related information of residents. This is a preventive measure being taken by the civic agency before the third wave of Covid, which is estimated by experts to hit by the first week of October.

The survey questions include details of health and vaccination, residence details and family members. There will be one doctor and paramedical staff to collect the information on comorbidities and Covid symptoms.

Meanwhile, low vaccination coverage in districts like Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir and Kalburgi districts has become a cause of worry for the Karnataka health department. The percentage of vaccination is between 45-52 per cent for first doses in these districts and 11-14 per cent for second doses.