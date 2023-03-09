Over 21 lakh women passengers travelled by BMTC buses on International Women’s Day

According to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), over 21 lakh women passengers travelled by BMTC buses on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Bengaluru West recorded the highest number of women passengers with over 5 lakh taking the buses. Meanwhile, a total of over 33 lakh passengers travelled on BMTC buses on March 8.

BMTC had offered free travel services to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The corporation offered free travel facilities to all women passengers on all its bus services, including AC Vajra and Vayuvajra.

Over 3.4 lakh women travelled by bus in the East zone, 4.7 lakh in North zone, 3.8 lakh in South zone, 3.9 lakh in Northeast zone, and 90,000 in central zone.

Currently, BMTC has a fleet size of 6,600 buses operating 5,567 schedules, covering 10.84 lakh km and carrying an average of 29.0 lakh passengers every day.