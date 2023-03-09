scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Over 21 lakh women passengers travelled by BMTC buses on International Women’s Day

BMTC had offered free travel services to women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Bengaluru West recorded the highest number of women passengers with over 5 lakh taking the buses. (Express/file)
Listen to this article
Over 21 lakh women passengers travelled by BMTC buses on International Women’s Day
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

According to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), over 21 lakh women passengers travelled by BMTC buses on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Bengaluru West recorded the highest number of women passengers with over 5 lakh taking the buses. Meanwhile, a total of over 33 lakh passengers travelled on BMTC buses on March 8.

BMTC had offered free travel services to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The corporation offered free travel facilities to all women passengers on all its bus services, including AC Vajra and Vayuvajra.

Over 3.4 lakh women travelled by bus in the East zone, 4.7 lakh in North zone, 3.8 lakh in South zone, 3.9 lakh in Northeast zone, and 90,000 in central zone.

Also Read
karnataka working hours bill news, indian express
Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly wo...
bommai, Sumalatha
Process on to induct MP Sumalatha into BJP: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka govt announces 17% hike in basic salary, employees withdraw strike
Bill passed to remove penalty on unauthorised properties in Bengaluru

Currently, BMTC has a fleet size of 6,600 buses operating 5,567 schedules, covering 10.84 lakh km and carrying an average of 29.0 lakh passengers every day.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 20:41 IST
Next Story

UPSC Key- March 9, 2023: Know about Tipraland, Committees of Parliament, Maitri Scholarship and International Women’s Day

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close