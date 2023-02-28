scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
2028 poll will be my last election to Karnataka Assembly: H D Kumaraswamy

The 63-year old leader's statement is being seen in some quarters as an indication about his aspiration to play an active role in national politics at a later stage.

H D Kumaraswamy H D Kumaraswamy said, "we cannot remain all along, decisions have to be taken in accordance to the situation, hence have said what I had to." (File)
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said the 2028 poll will be his last Assembly election, but he would remain active in politics thereafter too and would contest other elections.

The clarification from the former Karnataka Chief Minister came amid some reports quoting him as saying that the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls would be his last.

“What I have said is 2028 will be my last election to the Assembly. It will be my last election to the Assembly, I have not said that I will not be in politics. I will remain in politics and face elections too,” Kumaraswamy said.

Also Read |HD Kumaraswamy seeks PM Modi’s intervention into billionaire Dayanand Pai’s role in BMS Educational Trust

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “we cannot remain all along, decisions have to be taken in accordance to the situation, hence have said what I had to.” JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for Assembly polls, likely by April or May, and Kumaraswamy will be contesting from Channapatna this time.

Responding to a question, Kumaraswamy said his father and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda will decide regarding the ticket to the Hassan Assembly segment.

The ticket for the Hassan constituency has turned out to be a major bone of contention, as his sister-in-law Bhavani Revanna, who had thrown her hat in the ring, has not relented, despite Kumaraswamy, making it clear that she will not be fielded and has favoured a “loyal party worker” as the candidate from there.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 18:48 IST
