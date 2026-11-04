Karnataka advised not to retain officials from tainted probationers’ batch

Days after the Supreme Court struck down a law validating the tainted 2011 Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment of gazetted probationers, the parliamentary affairs and legislation department has suggested the government cancel the appointments and start fresh recruitment.

On October 29, the court ordered the termination of appointments made under the Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 Batch Gazetted Probationers) Act 2022, which had overturned the earlier cancellation of the KPSC recruitment by courts and paved the way for the selected candidates to join service.

The recruitment to 362 Group A and B posts was annulled based on findings of rampant corruption and nepotism in the KPSC.

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The department opined that a review petition would be unlikely to succeed and that a separate examination for the 2011-batch candidates is “very unlikely” to be permissible, since the judgment places them in an open competitive process.

A restricted exam could also invite challenges under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution and be seen as an attempt to get around the court’s reasoning, it said.

The department observed that the judgement also makes no provision for the government to retain the candidates in service until the court-directed fresh recruitment is complete. Doing so without the court’s permission could amount to non-compliance, it added.

A lower-risk option

The department suggested a lower-risk option: a temporary or contractual engagement open to all eligible people with no preference given to the 2011-batch candidates.

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The department’s note said, “An examination restricted to the 2011 candidates should not be conducted. The State should not continue the appointments on its own authority. If an orderly transition is required, it should move the Supreme Court promptly for a time-bound clarification stating the timeline and disclaiming seniority and regularisation. The Registry’s case status should be checked for any review petition, and the thirty-day limitation period kept in view. Legislative or rule-making measures confined to these candidates should be avoided.”

The department also highlighted para 19 of the court’s order. “The State should comply with para 19 and notify the vacant Group A and B posts under the existing rules, with the one-time age relaxation, in an open competitive process,” its note read.

Fresh recruitment with one-time age relaxation

The Supreme Court’s para 19 reads, “Having found the Act of 2022 unconstitutional, we cannot but observe that the appointments made pursuant to the tainted recruitment will also come to an end. The passage of a decade and a half from the initial recruitment restrains us from resuming the entire selection from the stage at which it was found tainted; i.e. after the stage of the preliminary examination.

“Moulding the relief at this stage, we would only direct the State Government to notify the recruitment for the vacant posts, remaining as of now in the Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ services as per the presently existing recruitment rules, in which the appointed candidates who were not found tainted and the six appellants herein, as also the petitioners in the pending proceedings before the KAT, be granted age relaxation to appear in the recruitment process as a one-time opportunity, along with other candidates now eligible.”

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The Supreme Court also said anyone selected would gain seniority only from the date of their appointment and not be entitled to back wages or a notional appointment from an earlier date. And those already in service would receive seniority only from the date of their fresh appointment. However, their earlier period of service would count when calculating pension and retirement benefits.

Following the Supreme Court order, the 2011-batch officials met Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeking his intervention.

However, an official said, “The Supreme Court has not given any deadline, but the officials needed to be relieved immediately. Technically, after the verdict, they are not the signing authority. Any files bearing their signatures could be viewed not just as contempt but also as a criminal act.”