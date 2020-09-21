2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case: One accused held from Kerala

Two officers from the Anti-Terrorist Cell of Bengaluru City police went to Kerala to arrest him.

The Bengaluru City police on Monday night arrested one person from Kerala in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case.

According to the police, the arrested man has been identified as Shoab, absconding since 2008. Two officers from the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of Bengaluru City police went to Kerala to arrest him.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, said “Bengaluru city ATC with the assistance of central agencies have detained one accused Shoab, absconding since 2008 in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru Serial blast case. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him and he has been detained in Kerala and being brought to the city.”

The serial blasts rocked the IT city on July 25, 2008, killing one and injuring eight. A series of nine bombs were detonated across various locations in Bengaluru.

“More details on the case and involvement of the arrested in the case will be shared tomorrow,” Sandeep Patil added.

