scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 21, 2020
Top news

2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case: One accused held from Kerala

According to the police, the arrested man has been identified as Shoab, absconding since 2008.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bangalore | September 21, 2020 10:44:45 pm
2008 bangalore blasts, 2008 bengaluru blasts, 2008 bangalore serial blasts, bangalore blast arrest, bangalore news, indian expressTwo officers from the Anti-Terrorist Cell of Bengaluru City police went to Kerala to arrest him.

The Bengaluru City police on Monday night arrested one person from Kerala in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case.

According to the police, the arrested man has been identified as Shoab, absconding since 2008. Two officers from the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of Bengaluru City police went to Kerala to arrest him.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, said “Bengaluru city ATC with the assistance of central agencies have detained one accused Shoab, absconding since 2008 in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru Serial blast case. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him and he has been detained in Kerala and being brought to the city.”

The serial blasts rocked the IT city on July 25, 2008, killing one and injuring eight. A series of nine bombs were detonated across various locations in Bengaluru.

“More details on the case and involvement of the arrested in the case will be shared tomorrow,” Sandeep Patil added.

(More details awaited)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement