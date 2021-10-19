2005 IISc attack: Charges framed via video-conferencing

A special court in Bengaluru for terrorism cases has framed charges via video-conferencing against a man lodged in a Lucknow prison for involvement in a December 2005 attack at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, in which a professor from Delhi was killed.

Sabauddin Ahmed had been arrested by Indian agencies from Nepal in early 2008 as part of investigations against the Lashkar-e-Toiba. He is the only person brought to book for the 2005 attack.

Charges have been framed against him under the UAPA, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and IPC Sections of conspiracy and murder. Sabauddin did not raise objections to the framing of charges.

Ahmed, from Darbhanga in Bihar, is alleged to have been recruited by the LeT as a teenager and to have received training in Pakistan. He reportedly got admission in a local college in north Bengaluru as part of a cover-up. He is alleged to have facilitated the IISc attack by LeT operative Abu Hamza, who came to India via Nepal, by arranging arms, ammunition and shelter.

In 2017, the Bengaluru police had arrested Habeeb Miya from Tripura, for alleging helping Ahmed cross the border before and after the attack. The special court for terrorism cases however had discharged Habeeb Miya in June 2021 — ahead of framing of charges — saying the Bengaluru police had not produced enough evidence to establish any prima facie case against Habeeb Miya.

The others named in the IISc attack include Pakistan-based “conspirators” Abdul Aziz alias Wali alias Rehan, who is also an accused in other cases in India like the 2008 serial blasts in Bengaluru.

The attack at the IISc on December 28, 2005, using grenades and an AK-56 had resulted in the death of a scientist from Delhi, Professor M C Puri. The case was eventually cracked after the arrest of Ahmed shortly after an LeT attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur in UP. Ahmed reportedly confessed to his role, including harbouring Abu Hamza in a room near his college.