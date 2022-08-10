scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

20 in the last decade, latest Karnataka murders fit a ‘communal’ pattern

As many as nine murders, including the recent three, were tit-for-tat killings, while all involve local gangsters with affiliations to either right-wing Hindutva fringe groups, or the radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Written by Johnson T A | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 10, 2022 4:03:02 pm
Three victims Masood B, 19, Praveen Nettaru, 32, and Mohammed Fazil were killed in the latest cycle of violence in the region in the last few days. (Express photo)

INVESTIGATIONS into the communal murders in the coastal Karnataka region of Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru between July 20 and July 28 indicate a pattern similar to that seen in 20 murders in Karnataka over the last decade.

As many as nine murders, including the recent three, were tit-for-tat killings, while all involve local gangsters with affiliations to either right-wing Hindutva fringe groups, or the radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Also Read |Tales of tragedy: Communal murders rock families of three innocent men in Dakshina Kannada

In the latest incidents, Masood B, 18, was killed in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada on July 20, followed by the murder of BJP youth leader from the same village, Praveen Nettaru, 32, on July 26, and that of Mohammed Fazil, 23, at Surathkal in Mangaluru on July 28.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Officials said their probe had shown that the murder of Masood stemmed from a trivial dispute, with a local gang including activists of the Bajrang Dal attacking the 18-year-old.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

In the Nettaru case, at least two of the six arrested have links to the PFI, and police are looking at whether its local office was used for planning the murder.

Fazil is believed to have been killed as a possible retaliation to Nettaru’s murder. Six people with prior criminal history have been arrested in the case so far. Police sources said the six have links to right-wing Hindutva groups, and the hand of a local gangster in organising the killing was being looked at.
The previous three attacks seen as tit-for-tat in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada happened after a murder in 2015.

First, a flower seller linked to the Bajrang Dal, Prashant Poojary, was killed in Moodabidri region by a gang comprising Muslims. This was followed by the killing of one of the accused, Mustafa Kovoor, in 2016, inside Mysuru Jail allegedly by gangster Kiran Shetty. Another accused, Imtiyaz, was later stabbed by a gang linked to local gangster Lokesh Kodikere in 2018.

Advertisement

Incidentally, the Mangaluru Police is investigating possible links of Kodikere to the recent Fazil murder case too, since two of the men arrested were previously associated with the gangster.

Two years after Poojary’s killing set off the murders, in June 2017, SDPI activist Ashraf Kalayi was killed by a group that allegedly included Bajrang Dal activists, in Bantwal region of Dakshina Kannada. A few days later, RSS worker Sharath Madivala was killed in the same region. Among the men arrested were PFI Karnataka office-bearers.

Also Read |Residents feel Dakshina Kannada murders offshoot of religious animosity fuelled by hijab, halal rows

On January 3, 2018, Hindu right-wing activist Deepak Rao was killed in Mangaluru. The same day, a local Muslim businessman, Abdul Basheer, was killed by a gang as part of a plan allegedly hatched by gangsters with right-wing affiliations who were lodged in Mangaluru prison.

Advertisement

The involvement of criminals associated with right-wing groups on both sides in the communal murders in coastal Karnataka is a source of concern for the Karnataka Police. Some also receive patronage from Mangaluru gangsters based in foreign countries who project themselves as “Hindu dons”, such as Vicky Shetty, say police sources. The murder of gangster Madoor Yusuf, with suspected PFI links, in Mangaluru prison in 2015 was linked to alleged associates of Vicky Shetty.

Following the recent murders, the Karnataka Police is taking a re-look at policing measures in the region. ADGP Alok Kumar admitted they needed to do more. “Sometimes even after arrests in cases of major crime, the prosecution is not pursued properly, the accused obtain bail and the cases lead to acquittals as a consequence… We are trying to find accused involved in communal crimes in the past in the region, understand what these people are up to and what preventive action has been taken, whether the Goonda Act was invoked, and whether actions like externment were ordered,” Kumar said.

Kumar said they were also looking at the status of investigation in the cases. “We do not want a situation where those who are released return to crime.”

The ADGP said they hoped to break the cycle of violence. “If there is an accused who is absconding, we have to find them or declare them as proclaimed offenders, seize their properties and use laws to bring them to book… There also needs to be stronger intelligence on organisations in the region.”

Suspected communal murders in Karnataka

By accused linked to radical Muslim groups
1 Prashant Pujari, Moodbidri, 2015
2 Vishwanath Shetty, Shivamogga, 2015
3 M Raju, Mysuru, 2016
4 Rajesh Kotian, Bantwal, DK, 2016
5 Praveen Pujari, Kodagu, 2016
6 Rudresh, Bengaluru, 2016
7 Sharath Madivala, Bantwal, 2017
8 Deepak Rao, Mangaluru, 2018
9 Harsha, Shivamogga, 2022
10 Praveen Nettaru, Bellare, DK, 2022

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

By accused linked to Hindutva gangs
1. Yusuf Madoor, Mangaluru, prison murder, 2015
2 Mohammed Nasir, Mangaluru, 2015
3 Safwan Pillar Someshwar, Ullal, 2016
4 Mustafa Kovoor, Mysuru, 2016, prison murder
5 Abdul Jaleel Karopadi, Bantwal, 2017
6 Mohammed Haneef, Udupi, 2017
7 Ashraf Kalayi, Bantwal, DK, 2017
8 Abdul Basheer, Kovoor, 2018,
9 Masood B, Bellare, 2022
10 Md Fazil, Mangaluru, 2022

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 04:00:07 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement