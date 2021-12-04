Only 20 lakes in Bengaluru free from any encroachments: BBMP report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in charge of 204 lakes here, of which only 20 lakes are free from any encroachments, data released by the civic body itself revealed. The lakes are spread over a cumulative area of 6,426.47 acres. A total of 941.67 acres of the lakes have been encroached upon, and the BBMP till now has been able to remove encroachments from only 38.30 acres.

Notably, 764.32 acres in the vicinity of 28 lakes have been encroached by government structures alone like railway lines, national highways and roads. Another 131 lakes have been encroached by both private and government properties. In these 131 lakes, 324.827 acres have been encroached by government agencies, whereas 248.98 acres have been encroached by private properties.

Nineteen lakes have also been classified as “disused” by the BBMP. Authorities said that disused lakes are dry or barren land and these are vulnerable to encroachments. Disused lakes are spread over 251.37 acres, of which 230.62 acres have already been encroached.

“One must remember that encroached areas are prone to flooding. Therefore, lake areas should not be touched. Changes in structural and land-use patterns could lead to property and economic losses as well. We need to do our urban planning in a more diligent manner. There is a ray of hope as lakes can be revived and restored without much difficulty,” Ram Prasad, the co-founder of NGO Friends of Lakes, said.

“We are acting on the Karnataka High Court’s order to remove encroachments from the lakes. However, it is very difficult to remove government properties. It has been mostly seen that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has built layouts, among others, in such areas,” a senior BBMP official said.

Notably, the BDA is in charge of five lakes in the city, and one lake is looked after by the Karnataka Forest Department.