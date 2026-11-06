20% ethanol allowed, 31.2% found: Karnataka flags petrol sold by oil majors

Petrol sold by several major oil companies in Karnataka contained ethanol far above the prescribed 20% level, with one sample testing at 31.2%, the state government alleged on Friday as it sought action against the companies and compensation for affected motorists, news agency PTI has reported.
The findings were based on tests of petrol samples collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said.
Tests conducted by the NABL-accredited and ISO-certified Shriram Research Institute in Bengaluru found ethanol content of 31.2% in an Indian Oil Corporation sample and 30.5% in one from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, according to a government statement.
Other samples recorded ethanol levels of 27% at HPCL, 26.5% at Bharat Petroleum Corporation, 26.1% at Nayara Energy and 25.5% at Shell, the statement said. Several other samples were also above 20%, while some tested below that level.
The state government alleged that samples had initially been submitted to in-house laboratories of Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum, but their reports did not disclose ethanol content despite it being among the testing parameters sought.
“This omission raises serious questions about the transparency of the oil marketing companies and what they seek to conceal from consumers,” the government said.
The state said petrol containing more than 20% ethanol could reduce mileage and potentially affect components in vehicles not designed for higher blends, including fuel pumps, injectors, hoses and seals.
It sought action against oil companies found supplying petrol above the 20% level and called for fuel stations across India to display the ethanol percentage in petrol so motorists could make an informed choice.
The Karnataka government also proposed an “E20 spoilage fund” to compensate motorists for vehicle damage certified by authorised service centres and called on the federal government to clarify the ethanol blend being supplied to consumers.
With PTI Inputs