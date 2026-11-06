20% ethanol allowed, 31.2% found: Karnataka flags petrol sold by oil majors

Petrol sold by several major oil companies in Karnataka contained ethanol far above the prescribed 20% level, with one sample testing at 31.2%, the state government alleged on Friday as it sought action against the companies and compensation for affected motorists, news agency PTI has reported.

The findings were based on tests of petrol samples collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said.

Tests conducted by the NABL-accredited and ISO-certified Shriram Research Institute in Bengaluru found ethanol content of 31.2% in an Indian Oil Corporation sample and 30.5% in one from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, according to a government statement.