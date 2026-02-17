2-year-old killed in Bengaluru crash; residents protest bad roads, traffic mismanagement

Due to the impact, the child fell onto the road, and the car reportedly ran over him, causing grievous injuries.

A two-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car allegedly rammed into a scooter and ran over him in Bengaluru’s KR Puram Sunday evening, triggering protests by residents who blamed poor road conditions and traffic mismanagement for the accident.

According to the complaint, the accident occurred around 6 pm while Vijayalakshmi was travelling on a scooter with her son, Badri, and her two-year-old, Trishan. They were heading from Kithaganur towards the Margondanahalli Shiva Temple.

The police said the scooter had slowed amid traffic in front of Carry Food Super Market when a car, allegedly driven at high speed and rashly and negligently from the same direction, rammed the two-wheeler from behind.