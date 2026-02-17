2-year-old killed in Bengaluru crash; residents protest bad roads, traffic mismanagement

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A two-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car allegedly rammed into a scooter and ran over him in Bengaluru’s KR Puram Sunday evening, triggering protests by residents who blamed poor road conditions and traffic mismanagement for the accident.
According to the complaint, the accident occurred around 6 pm while Vijayalakshmi was travelling on a scooter with her son, Badri, and her two-year-old, Trishan. They were heading from Kithaganur towards the Margondanahalli Shiva Temple.
The police said the scooter had slowed amid traffic in front of Carry Food Super Market when a car, allegedly driven at high speed and rashly and negligently from the same direction, rammed the two-wheeler from behind.
Due to the impact, the child fell onto the road, and the car reportedly ran over him, causing grievous injuries. He was immediately shifted to Ovum Hospital in Bhattarahalli, where doctors declared him dead.
“The car hit the scooter from behind while being driven in a rash and negligent manner. The child fell on the road and was run over. We have arrested the driver and registered a case under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106(1) (death by any rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” a senior officer from the K R Puram traffic police said.
The driver has been identified as Krishna Mohan Memon, and was taken into custody.
Soon after the accident, angry passersby and residents staged a protest at the scene. They alleged that the stretch of Kithaganur Main Road where the accident occurred is in a dilapidated condition and demanded immediate repairs.
The protesters shouted slogans against the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for failing to fix the damaged road and against the traffic police for alleged mismanagement and lack of proper regulation on the congested stretch.
The police later pacified the protesters and assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the authorities concerned. Further investigation is underway, they added.
